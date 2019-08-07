Governor signs Crowe’s plan for heart monitor coverage for children

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a measure advanced by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe to require insurance companies to provide heart and lung monitors to children.

This legislation expands health coverage on cardiopulmonary monitors for minors who have had complications in the past and remain at a higher risk for other problems.

“Families who cannot afford heart or lung monitors for their children deserve this relief from their insurance company,” Crowe said.

Mary Cope, a resident of Wood River who lost her infant granddaughter, Marlie, after the child was denied a heart monitor, brought the measure to Crowe. The legislation is named Marlie’s Law in her memory.

“The heartache my family experiences every day is something I hope this legislation can prevent another family from ever knowing,” Cope said.

“This legislation ensures no child will be denied a life-saving device again,” Crowe said.

House Bill 3471 will go into effect Jan. 1.

