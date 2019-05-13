Governor waives penalties, interest for taxpayers affected by severe weather, flooding

× Expand A view from the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on May 8, 2019, looking northeast toward Alton

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that individuals and businesses devastated by severe weather and flooding that began April 23 may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. Those affected in the 34 counties declared a disaster are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income taxes, withholding taxes, sales taxes, and specialty and excise taxes.

“Communities across Illinois continue to be threatened by heavy rains and flooding and the state is committed to doing everything we can to help,” Pritzker said. “From providing sandbags and other resources to communities to waiving penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file, we want Illinoisans to know the state is on their side. During this time, I urge impacted individuals and businesses to take precautions, help their neighbors, and safely evacuate if necessary.”

Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Taxpayers should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.

Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write “Flood - Spring 2019” on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.

Property owners who may have been impacted by the flooding in the 34 declared counties should contact their county supervisor of assessments office if they wish to apply for reassessment because of any property damage.

The counties covered by the disaster declaration include: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, Woodford.

