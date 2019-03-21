Grafton attractions will stay open, despite flooding

The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service has predicted that the Mississippi River at Grafton will rise to the level of 26.2 feet by Wednesday, March 27. While this is 1.5 feet higher than the current river stage of 24.5 feet, it remains below the level where Grafton’s businesses must close.

If Grafton’s West Main Street is under a couple inches of water, there will be a well-marked route around the high water, making it easy to safely travel from the east end of town to the west end without any difficulty.

Grafton is Jersey County’s oldest settlement, having been established in 1836. Since that time, the hardy residents of Grafton have seen and weathered many occasions of high water and are accustomed to the great river’s many phases. They won’t let a little spring rain or rising water dampen their spirits.

The weather is going to be sunny and warm this weekend and the majority of Grafton’s restaurants, shops and wineries will remain open to serve visitors’ dining and shopping needs. So, come on out and help Grafton celebrate the first weekend of spring.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

