Grafton chamber postpones Mississippi Masters Golf Outing

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce is postponing the April 17 Mississippi Masters Golf Outing at Lockhaven Golf Club. The chamber's hope is to follow Augusta National's lead and reschedule for the fall. Refunds will be issued for any teams that have prepaid.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Drive in Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72-par public course on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

The mission of the Grafton chamber is to promote business, goodwill, and economic development in the city of Grafton.

For more information, go to www.graftonilchamber.com or call Pete at (618) 581-1594.

