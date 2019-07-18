Grafton Ferry to start operations Friday

× Expand A river ferry transports passenger vehicles in this stock photo.

It’s official: the Grafton Ferry will begin its summer season Friday, transporting passengers from Missouri to Grafton. The ferry season was delayed for several months because of historic high river levels along the Mississippi River.

Similar to last year, the ferry will operate three days a week: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Use of the ferry cuts travel time between Missouri and Illinois by approximately 30 minutes. The ferry can accommodate buses and vans. People are allowed to get out of their vehicles during the trek across the river.

“Everything is ready to go at 10 a.m. tomorrow,” said Denise Knight of the Calhoun Ferry Company, which operates the ferry. The Golden Eagle Ferry, also operated by the company, is expected to open with the next several days, Knight said. The Golden Eagle connects St. Charles, Mo., with Calhoun County. The Brussels Ferry, connecting Grafton with Calhoun County, has been open since early July.

Grafton city officials anticipate the opening of the Grafton Ferry will increase visitation to the Grafton area by nearly 20 percent.

“Once the ferry begins its operations, we anticipate that the region along the Mississippi River, which experienced historic flooding this spring and summer, will be back to normal,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We can’t wait to host all the visitors that come to the area by ferry and we are certainly celebrating the fact that the Grafton Ferry is back in business.”

The Illinois side of the landing is near the Grafton Lighthouse and the public boat ramp off Market Street in Grafton. On the Missouri side, the landing is at the end of Grafton Ferry Road, just off of Highway 94.

Travelers can use the ferry between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The ferry will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Ferry fees include:

Vehicles (passenger cars and small trucks)

$8 one way

$15 round trip

Bicycles

$4 one way

Foot passenger

$3 one way

Motorcycles

$5 one way

$9 round trip

Dual over one ton

$9 one way

Trailers

$1 per axle one way

Tandem

$10 one way

Semi tractor trailer

$13 one way

Cash and check are accepted. Credit cards cannot be processed.

For more information, contact the tourism bureau at (618) 465-6676 or (800) 258-6645.

