A Grafton man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on U.S. 67 in Jersey County, police said Monday.

According to a release from Illinois State Police District 18, Daniel Gardner, 30, was driving north in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler at about 9:02 p.m. near Burch Lane when the vehicle left the road to the right, overcorrected and overturned in the left ditch. Gardner was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased by the Jersey County coroner.

