Grafton to celebrate reopening of businesses after flood

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019

Following the second-highest flood in recorded history — 3 feet below the 1993 flood — Grafton is ready for a celebration.

Mayor Rick Eberlin and the city are using the Independence Day celebration at 8:30 p.m. July 6 near The Loading Dock restaurant and bar to mark the unofficial reopening of Grafton to tourists.

While there will still be areas of Grafton that remain underwater, most of its distinctive restaurants, shops and businesses will be accessible.

“We look forward to seeing you, your family and friends real soon,” a press release states. “It’s going to be a great summer.”

For additional updates about businesses and road conditions, visit graftonilchamber.com.

