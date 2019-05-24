Grand Funk Railroad rolls into Alton

× Expand photo by Greg Snyder Grand Funk Railroad

There’s going to be a lot of loco-motion at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Saturday, July 20 when the iconic American band Grand Funk Railroad takes the stage. Tickets for the concert, also featuring the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, are on sale now.

Tickets for “50 Years of Funk” are available at www.libertybankamphitheater.com, the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and through Metrotix outlets. VIP tickets are for $50 per person; reserved tickets are $40 per person and general admission $30 per person. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating. No reserved parking is provided. General Admission provides entry to the concert and seating in the general admission lawn area.

The concert is presented by Simmons, Hanly, Conroy.

Known for their arena rock style, Grand Funk Railroad formed in 1969 but made a name for themselves as one of the “loudest rock and roll bands in the world” during the 1970s. The name, Grand Funk Railroad, is a play on words and references the Grand Trunk Western Railroad located in the band members’ hometown of Flint, Mich. Chart toppers for the bank include “We’re An American Band”, and “The Loco-Motion” which were Number One hits in the early ‘70s.

In 1971, the band sold out Shea Stadium in New York in 72 hours, equaling The Beatles attendance record. Other band hits include: “I’m Your Captain”; “Walk Like A Man”; and “Are Your Ready.”

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils was formed in Springfield, Mo. in 1971 and have been described as “a ragtag collection of hippies, bohemians, and musicians of no fixed ambition.” Their hits include “Jackie Blue” and “If You Wanna Get to Heaven”. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are known for their country-rock electric blues style of music.

Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The iconic Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater offers an intimate outdoor concert setting tucked alongside the Mississippi River. The amphitheater will also host The Steve Miller band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Friday, June 21. Additional concerts will be added to the amphitheater schedule in the near future.

“We are looking forward to a great summer of music along the Mississippi River,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “The diversity of this year’s concerts is an indication that the Liberty Bank Amphitheater is a big draw for national acts.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker hailed the concert, saying, “We are looking forward to a great summer on the Alton Riverfront.”

Additional events planned for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites the Alton Food Truck Festival, BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival, Fireworks on the Mississippi, as well as the return of the Jazz and Wine Fest, Alton Expo and Senior Services Plus Feed the Need.