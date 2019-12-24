Grand Theatre in Alton opening doors for New Year's Eve party

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp A view of the festivities from the balcony

No need to whisper the secret word to get into this New Year’s Eve party! To join in on the fun, you only need to buy a ticket and be 21 (years of age that is.) This is the second year the Grand Theatre will serve as a New Year’s Eve venue for the people of Alton.

AltonWorks, the company that owns the Grand Theatre, is hosting a Roaring into the '20s New Year’s Eve Party. Since the theater first opened its doors in December 1920, it’s only fitting to go back in time and celebrate the glory days of the past and toast the exciting future ahead for the theater and for downtown Alton.

“Last year’s party was a huge success,” said AltonWork’s Nick Schrank. “We put the party together last year in just two weeks and had a sold-out crowd. This year, we have more time to plan the event. There is so much to celebrate in Alton right now, and the energy around our city’s future is contagious. We welcome people from 21 years of age to 100 to come celebrate the new year with us.”

The doors will open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 each, which include appetizers from Brown Bag Bistro, live music, champagne toast at midnight, popcorn, and party favors. There will also be a cash bar. Festivities will conclude at 1 a.m. Last year’s party was a sold-out event, so be sure to get your ticket early. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Tickets can be purchased on the @AltonGrandTheatre Facebook page and the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St.

The Grand Theatre opened in December 1920 during Prohibition, which from 1920 to 1933 made purchasing and consuming alcohol illegal. So people who wanted to sip on a cocktail or two at a public establishment had to enter hidden, private, and unlicensed barrooms nicknamed “speakeasies,” which required patrons to quietly speak the “password” to gain entry so as not be overheard by police. These party places illegally sold alcoholic beverages and ranged from fancy clubs with ballroom dancing and live entertainment to dark, dingy backrooms.

Although there is nothing illegal or illicit about this party, people are encouraged to dress the part and dance to the live music by the FarGone Brothers. The band’s eclectic musical offerings span the decades from the 1920s through the 1980s.

New Year’s Eve at the Grand Theatre

230 Market St., Alton

Tuesday, Dec. 31

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Ticket $35 per person

Attire is 1920s festive or casual; dress warmly

