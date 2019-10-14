Granite City approved for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans

× Expand photo submitted by Eric Pomeroy Courtney Lane Court at 6:30 a.m.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has notified the city of Granite City that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the disaster declaration arising from the severe flash flooding on Aug. 12.

The damage assessment process was a critical step for the community to meet the standards for a disaster declaration.

“I’m very thankful these low-interest loans are available to help our residents and businesses to rebuild,” Mayor Ed Hagnauer said. “The city worked extremely hard with IEMA (Illinois Emergency Management Agency) and Madison County Emergency Management to make sure the damaged homes were identified, assessed and counted for. We didn’t want to miss making these disaster loans available. ”

Homeowners, renters, business owners and nonprofit organizations are eligible for low-interest, long-term disaster loans for those who suffered damage or losses in the August disaster. Loans can help homeowners and renters repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and private nonprofit organizations can apply for loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The city has provided office space at City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave, for the Disaster Loan Outreach Center for residents and businesses for information and loan assistance. Residents in unincorporated Madison County, Pontoon Beach or Madison affected by the flash flooding are also welcome to visit Granite City Hall for further information. The hours for the center are:

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Oct. 17-18; Monday-Friday, Oct. 21-25, and Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 28-29

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Closed Sundays

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 9. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 10, 2020. Any individual or business needing additional information, or wishing to apply for a loan, should contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: US Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Insurance representative denies claims

Granite City officials have been notified city insurance representative Thomas McGee has denied all claims filed by residents and businesses arising from the Aug. 12 rain event in Granite City. All claimants will be notified by McGee in a mailed letter.

An unprecedented rain event resulted in estimated 9 1/2 inches of rain in an approximately 3 1/2-hour period that inundated the community, resulting in damages to numerous residents and businesses.

“It’s going to be a process for the city,” Hagnauer said. “Just like many times homeowners have to fight with their insurance company, the city is going to have to fight with its insurance company. The City Council and I are actively discussing what legal options might be available. It’s going to be an uphill battle.”

For more information, contact Risk Management Director Craig Knight at (618) 781-6043 or via email at cknight@granitecity.illinois.gov.

