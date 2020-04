Hagnauer

The city of Granite City has announced that all city committee and council meetings have been cancelled for April.

"In an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel all meetings at City Hall for the month of April," Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer said. "We will continue to monitor this situation and hope for us to be able to resume our regular schedule or implement some modifications shortly."

For more information, visit the city website at http://www.granitecity.illinois.gov/

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter