Granite City CEO to host A Taste of 62040 Plus More

The Granite City High School CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group is having an event called A Taste of 62040 Plus More from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the GCHS cafeteria.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $7 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 5. They'll be $20 at the door for adults.

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com, from a CEO student or by calling Nathan Merz at (618) 670-0856.

The event will allow people to try out items from restaurants as well as getting information from local businesses. It will also include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a CEO slide show.

The Granite City CEO program is its sixth year. The students include Merz, Andrea Gibson, Kirstyn Martin, Christian Romero, Andrew Schmidt, Michael Stockton, Tyler Strack and Ellie Wiehardt. Karen Greenwald is the facilitator.

