Granite City chief, officers support Uhe’s bid for state’s attorney

Granite City Police Chief Ken Rozell announced he is backing First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe to be the leading prosecutor for the county.

Along with the chief’s endorsement, the Granite City Police Department Police Officer’s Union PBPA Unit 15 also announced their formal endorsement of Uhe for state’s attorney. The Police Benevolent & Protective Association is the largest police union consisting of full-time and retired police officers in downstate Illinois.

“First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe has demonstrated that she has both the experience and legal knowledge needed to lead the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office,” Rozell said. “Having seen her dedication to the office and to the citizens of Madison County firsthand, I am confident that she is the right person to lead the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

In their letter setting forth the unit’s formal endorsement, PBPA Unit 15 referred to Uhe as a “consummate professional,” citing her “dedication to getting justice for the victims and their families regardless of the type of crime.”

“The Granite City Police Department Police Officer’s Union PBPA Unit 15 has the utmost respect for Ms. Uhe and we are confident that under her watch, criminals will understand that if they commit their despicable acts in Madison County that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by Illinois statute,” the letter stated.

Uhe has worked hand in hand with the Granite City Police Department on felony cases ranging from minor felonies to first-degree murder cases.

“Throughout my 15 years in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, I have built strong relationships with many police officers and their departments,” Uhe said. “I am proud to have earned the confidence of my colleagues and friends of law enforcement throughout my career as a prosecutor.”

Uhe has led the prosecution in more than 50 first-degree murder cases throughout Madison County and has achieved convictions working with the Granite City Police Department in such cases as Mylan Newbern, Vincent Blue, Javeon Hawkins, Breanna Maldonado (gang fight at the Quick Trip in Granite City), La Royce McFadden (murder of a 13- year-old), and Cory Osborne, who was subsequently sentenced to 100 years following the murder of his former girlfriend.

Speaking to her experience, the PBPA stated, “Ms. Uhe is always prepared to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves and as a result, has been instrumental in removing some of the most violent and dangerous criminals from the streets of our community.”

Uhe thanked Rozell and the police union for their support.

“It is a great honor to be backed by the brave men and women of Granite City Police Department,” she said. “Chief Rozell has an excellent team and it is an honor to receive their support. As your next Madison County state’s attorney, I will continue to dedicate my career to getting justice for Madison County victims and their families.”