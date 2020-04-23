Granite City COVID-19 test collection site to open Friday

In cooperation with the state of Illinois, state and local elected officials, and Touchette Regional Hospital, SIHF Healthcare on Thursday announced two additional COVID-19 test collection sites.

Screening phone lines are open 8:30 a.m.-4: p.m. Monday through Friday at (618) 646-2596. The screening by a SIHF provider will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions. If determined to meet the testing requirements as prescribed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the caller would be given a time window to arrive at one of the three collection sites.

Opening Thursday, April 23, will be a collection site at SIHF Healthcare, 7210 W. Main St. in Belleville. Collections will take place between 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Opening Friday, April 24, will be a collection site at SIHF Healthcare, 2166 Madison Ave. in Granite City. Collections will take place between 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m..Monday through Friday.

If the caller did not meet collection requirements, they will be provided information about self-isolation and staying home unless symptoms worsen.

All patients are eligible for screening at (618) 646-2596, regardless of their ability to pay. There will be no charge to patients for testing. If the patient has insurance, that information will be gathered during the phone call; however, there will be no cost to the patient. Results should be available in approximately 24 hours.

The East St. Louis collection site is open from noon-4 pm. Monday to Friday.

