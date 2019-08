Granite City residents are asked to use the following locations for disposing of debris related to Monday’s flash flood damage.

Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road

Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave.

Nameoki United Methodist, 1900 Pontoon Road

Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave.

2nd Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave.

Leaf Depot, 25th Street and railroad tracks

Pizza World, 1535 Johnson Road

Gracepoint Pentecostal Church, 2450 Pontoon Road

