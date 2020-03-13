Granite City focuses on safety for residents, city employees

The city of Granite City on Friday issued the following statement about the coronavirus pandemic:

Mayor Ed Hagnauer and the Granite City Emergency Response Team have been participating in daily/weekly briefings with Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to get responsible guidance and information for the COVID-19 concerns impacting our Granite City community.

"While Madison and St Clair County have not had a coronavirus case, Granite City is being proactive in following the guidance of experts to use a strategy of limiting social contact and increasing safety/cleaning protocols to protect City Hall, residents and employees.” Hagnauer said.

The city is adopting safe protocols that protect residents, employees and our first responders. For those visiting City Hall, City Hall has taken the following measures:

- Increased cleaning of public areas;

Limited availability of masks; public access to hand sanitizers; city vehicle sticker sales have been delayed until further notice; employees with any illness symptoms will be sent home; city and county court, which takes place on Monday and Thursday, has been canceled until April 1; the Granite City Cinema will be closed starting Monday, March 16, until April 1.

Please do not come to City Hall if you are sick or experiencing sickness symptoms. Residents or businesses that normally would visit City Hall may consider during this time the following:

Check the city website to complete items online; call the department office to complete business; check the city website for forms and mail to City Hall; City Department may at its discretion mail forms to residents or businesses; residents and businesses can use the city drop box for payments, fines and forms located on Edison Avenue.

For residents, businesses and community organizations with public or large gathering events, the governor has recommended the following:

- For municipal events greater than 250 people to be canceled or postponed until April 1.

For sporting, concert or public events greater than 1,000 people be canceled or postponed until May 1; please check with the individual community or business organization for their individual policy or schedule for their event.

“This is a changing situation that we will have to look at on a daily basis,” Hagnauer said.

For further information, please contact Economic Development Director Cathy Hamilton at (618) 980-2284 or via email at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov.