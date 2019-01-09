Granite City foundation awards $330,000 in scholarships

How many times have you heard, “The future is in the hands of our young people.” Then isn’t it up to us to give them a helping hand?

Healthcare First Scholarships, the marketing arm of St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation in Granite City, is doing just that. Over the past six years, the foundation has awarded more than $330,000 to young men and women who have been accepted into medical programs, including nursing, dentistry, medicine, physical therapy, and chiropractic.

The scholarship applications go through a third-party management service that is a division of Scholarship America. This program uses standard Scholarship America recipient selection procedures, including the consideration of academic performance, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an outside appraisal. The statement of their goals includes a question asking how the student plans to give back to the community following completion of his or her degree.

The foundation board awarded seven scholarships to recipients from Madison County during 2018.

Jonathan Bundy, Granite City — Saint Louis University School of Medicine, will graduate 2020

Tayler Evans, Granite City — St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Haley James, Granite City — Saint Louis University in the field of physical therapy

Samuel Richie, Granite City — Southern Illinois School of Medicine Springfield, will graduate 2020

Loren Rousito, Granite City — Saint Louis University School of Medicine, will graduate 2021

Alina Viteri, Granite City — SIUE School of Pharmacy

Arron Warning, Wood River — University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, will graduate 2021

The total funds allocated for the year to the seven students, plus the annual scholarship given to Southwestern Illinois College, was $50,000.

Molly Etling of Freeburg was the first recipient and has been awarded the Jerry Costello Scholarship for the past five years. The Jerry Costello Scholarship is part of the SEHF Foundation, assuring involvement of students from St. Clair County. Etling graduated from University of Southern Illinois Springfield in May, with her degree in family medicine. Etling applied to 30 schools for her residency and received 28 interviews. She has accepted an offer from Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital at Muncie. Her mother, Pat Etling, is confident she will be coming back locally to practice.

“Please let the foundation board and the people of Granite City know how much Molly and her parents appreciate the St. Elizabeth’s Health Foundation’s support over the last several years,” Pat Etling said. “Their support has had an important and positive impact on her education. We are all thankful for the opportunities the SEHF Foundation has afforded her. Molly is a testament of the good things the foundation’s support makes possible.”

The community is welcome to join the foundation in its endeavors; it accepts Gifts in Honor recognizing a friend’s birthday, memorials to a loved one, a celebration or a special occasion with a gift to the foundations. The honored individual will receive a personal note acknowledging the gift. The foundations are a tax-exempt organization under Section 501©3 of the Internal Revenue Code, which makes gifts tax-deductible.

