Granite City historic rehabilitation project receives state tax credits

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The old Granite City YMCA, 2001 Edison Ave., will transform into an apartment complex called Edison Avenue Lofts. RISE Community Development of St. Louis will start construction on the building in March.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the second round of recipients for a new statewide historic preservation income tax credit program encouraging private investment in historic properties in Illinois, including a Granite City project.

A project to convert a former Granite City YMCA into affordable housing, commercial space, art studios, and a gallery has received an allocation for state income tax credits.

“The program has incentivized private investment to create much-needed affordable, veteran, and senior housing, construction jobs, boost local economies and bring unused buildings back to life and back onto the tax rolls,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said. “Together with the related businesses located in those buildings, millions in state and local tax revenues are generated.”

Priority is given to buildings in low-income census tracts, federally declared disaster areas, and counties that border a state with a competitive statewide historic tax credit. Buildings that were once owned by a government entity, and whose development partnership includes a community development entity, a low-profit organization, or a nonprofit organization, also are given priority for an allocation.

During this first year of the Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program, complete applications were received from applicants representing 25 historic properties in 12 communities. The total private investment of all projects applying to the program is estimated to be more than $600 million. The total amount of credits requested were approximately $54 million. Because of program caps, only $15 million in credits were allocated to seven projects in 2019. However, that $15 million is leveraging more than $152 million in private expenditures.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program, administered by the IDNR State Historic Preservation Office, is available to owners of historic structures who undertake certified rehabilitations making them eligible for a tax credit of up to $3 million per project based on a percentage of their rehabilitation costs. Credits are limited to a total of $15 million in allocations per year, with a total of $75 million in tax credits available over the five years that the program is to be in effect.

The tax credits are not issued until each project is successfully completed, meeting all program requirements; and substantial private investment will already have been made in these communities before the credit is issued.

For more information on the program, contact Carol Dyson, (217) 524-0276, carol.dyson@illinois.gov; or Darius Bryjka, (217) 558-8918, darius.bryjka@illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter