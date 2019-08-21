Granite City mayor meets with organizations for next phase of flood recovery

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Granite City residents wait in line and talk with resource officials at the community resource event at the Granite City High School gymnasium.

Mayor Ed Hagnauer met with the city services and churches, nonprofits, and other community service providers Aug. 13 to coordinate the next phase of assessment, cleanup, and restoration following flooding caused by a nearly 10-inch deluge of water from storms within 4 hours.

As a result of that meeting, the Red Cross was contacted to set up a Multi-agency Resource Center (MARC), and the Granite City Economic Development Facebook page was designated to be the source for official information. Representatives of the Illinois Baptist State Association were at the meeting and have committed their disaster relief agency to aid in the cleanup efforts. The mayor declared a natural disaster for the community and has been in constant communication with city services to coordinate their efforts.

The MARC event took place at the Granite City High School Annex on Saturday and Sunday. Approximately 832 affected families were seen at this event.

The city is asking anyone whose homes have been affected and were not able to attend the event to contact City Hall to access available resources. Business also should report any losses to the Risk Management Office at City Hall. This information is vital to quantify the scope of this disaster and to access the financial impact to this community.

As of Monday morning, the IBSA had 403 intakes. The organization’s disaster teams will begin the cleanup and mold remediation later this week. The organization will prioritize these intakes according to its assessments. An incident command center has been set up at the Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave. in Granite City. In addition to their services, they will provide Shockwave (mold killer) and cleaning buckets to residents treating their own homes. Those who would like to volunteer in the cleanup are asked to go to the incident command center to sign a waiver and be assigned.

Visit the Granite City Economic Development Facebook page for the most accurate and up-to-date information. The goal is to provide clean healthy housing to all residents.

