Granite City native Brentsen Wolf receives fellowship for breast cancer research

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy student Brentsen Wolf has received a research fellowship for 2019-20 from the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education Gateway to Research Scholarship Program. Wolf is studying DNA mutations in the tumor cells of breast cancer patients.

According to Wolf, approximately 1 in 8 American women will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States, along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. About 41,760 U.S. women are expected to die in 2019 from breast cancer. For Americans, breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer.

“DNA mutations in tumor cells make the disease worse, harder to treat and the outcome of treatment less optimistic,” said Wolf, a Granite City native. “We are looking for one specific type of mutation, a synonymous codon mutation, that can have multiple effects on tumor cell growth and function.”

The National Cancer Institute of the U.S. National Institutes of Health is allowing Wolf to study data from 70 patients in The Cancer Genome Atlas Breast Cancer Project.

“Our study involves testing for changes in more than 12 key tumor cellular processes,” Wolf said. “All the findings can be compared among 70 individual patients and will discover common patterns of genetic damage in the cancer cell that occur repeatedly among cancer patients.”

Wolf expects identification of the affected processes will generate scores of completely novel cancer biomarkers.

“The biomarkers will not only serve in cancer diagnosis and to improve the accuracy and reliability of prognosis, but also some of the biomarkers are likely to become completely novel targets for breast cancer treatment,” Wolf said. “This will result in a significant increase in the number of treatment options available for selection by physicians and patients. Several of the new targets are likely to act synergistically with exciting new treatment modalities, such as immune checkpoint inhibition, to improve the health of patients with breast cancer, and offer the patient hope of complete, lasting remission with permanent elimination of all cancer cells.”

“This AFPE award is quite rare, and it truly highlights the quality of our program,” said Ronald E. Worthington,professor in the school’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Wolf’s research mentor. “We must engage the interest of more Illinois students to consider pharmacy as a profession that goes beyond retail, with endless opportunities for jobs in fascinating scientific inquiry to improve health and possibly cure disease. We need to encourage prospective pharmacy students to understand that there is an ocean of exciting job opportunities in medical/scientific research, clinical trial management, and other sectors that go beyond retail pharmacy.”

“My thanks go out to Dr. Worthington and the SIUE School of Pharmacy faculty for their support throughout these past three years, because they meant a lot to me,” Wolf said.

The AFPE award involves a $5,000 stipend for one academic year. The awards are given to individuals who, in the judgment of the scientific review panel, have met the following criteria:

Recommended by a faculty member

Demonstrated superior academic performance

Submitted a proposed research topic that is relevant

Provided a comprehensive mentoring plan

Submitted letters of recommendation

Have shown interest in scientific research

