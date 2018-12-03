Granite City Park District colleagues remember Ray Hoffman

× Expand Longtime Granite City Park District member Ray Hoffman poses with his wife, Betty. Hoffman worked with the Granite City Park District for more than 60 years.

Hoffman

Ray Hoffman was happy when he was re-elected for his third term as commissioner for the Granite City Park District on April 7, 2015.

“I get elected every time I run,” he said at the time.

Sadly, he was not able to finish that third term. Hoffman passed away Nov. 18 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation at the age of 84.

He had worked for the district for 63 years. Besides being commissioner, he also worked as an umpire and supervised bowling and softball programs.

“He was a really good guy,” park district director Dave Williams said. “His disposition was always kind. He always had the interest of the kids in the park at heart. You couldn’t have found a better guy. He was my boss and (yet) it never felt like he was my boss.”

Hoffman also served with the American Softball Association throughout his life. For years, he worked as director of the Men’s ASA Class C state softball tournament at the old Granite City Steel softball fields.

“Granite lost a wonderful person,” recreation supervisor Shelly Shipley said.

Shipley said she had known Hoffman since she started working in the district in 1999.

“I was hired on as receptionist and he was still in here (as recreation supervisor) and he would show me some things and what to do,” she said. “He was only here maybe a year or so while I was here, but he was still ASA commissioner. He would come in and do ASA softball, so I dealt a lot with him through that. He was more than a co-worker; he was my friend and (Shipley’s husband) Tom’s friend.”

A lifelong Granite City resident, Hoffman began his long run with the park district in 1955, when he won an umpiring job. At the time, he was making $2.50 a game.

He worked as park district umpire for 52 years before retiring in 2008. He also was an umpire in world softball tournaments while working for the Air Force in the mid-1950s.

Hoffman was a member of a park district that consists of 13 parks totaling more than 175 acres.

“He’s not replaceable, plain and simple,” Williams said. “Whatever void he leaves, he leaves. He hasn’t actively umpired or done a lot of the sports things in quite a few years, but from me personally, from an advice point of view, I can call Ray with any baseball or softball scenario and he has either seen it before or always had a good answer on how he should deal with it.”

The director said Hoffman was also active in board meetings.

“He’s really missed only the maybe last three or four board meetings since he was in the nursing home,” Williams said. “Other than that, he was here. He was at board meetings and everything within the last few months.”

Shipley said she last saw Hoffman alive on Nov. 14.

“He was a little confused that day, but I saw him,” Shipley said. “I’m glad I did.”

