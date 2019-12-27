Granite City penny drive grows to $76,000

Every good deed starts with something and in this case, it started with a penny.

In 2006, Sue Johnson and Terri Johnson-Bast, owners of Sue’s Corner in Granite City, wondered what they could do to help those who did not receive gifts on Christmas. Sue decided to ask customers to pull any pennies they have on them out of their pockets and place them in the “for the kids” jar. Then, in November of that year, they would see how much they collected and use that money to adopt some families who might not have money to purchase gifts for their children. Sue’s Corner collected $300!

The following year they collected pennies all year and collected $600. And then collected the next year. And the next year. In December of 2019, the bar had collected $76,000! In addition to collecting pennies, there is a yearly golf scramble, a bags tournament and a wide variety of other “for the kids” events. All of the customers at Sue’s Corner know about the “for the kids” event and are very generous. Without those wonderful customers, this would not be possible.

“It is important that no one goes without at Christmas” said Sue. “I can’t imagine a child waking up on Christmas without a gift. That is why we do what we do”. Many organizations benefit from the donations from Sue’s Corner, including Coordinated Youth, Billie’s Kids, Community Care and local Granite City schools. All of the money stays in Granite City! For those who have lists to provide to Sue, she takes both of her daughters and her granddaughter and the four of them power shop! It is always a great day to do something kind for others.

Sue’s other daughter, Dawn, is so proud of what her mom and sister do to help kids at Christmas. “My favorite story was the grandmother who came to pick up her items for her three grandchildren. She had custody because their parents were incarcerated. Before grandma came to pick up the items, Terri laid them all out on several tables. Grandma came in and selected three items, one for each grandchild. My sister said “no, those are ALL yours”. My sister had to help the grandma sit down because she was so overwhelmed.”

Sue’s Corner is collecting “pennies for the kids” 365 days a year. Sue’s Corner is located at 4222 Nameoki Road in Granite City, Illinois. It is a small, neighborhood bar at the corner of 203 and Primrose, hence, “Sue’s Corner”. Sue and her daughter Terri bought the bar in 2001. They have turned it into THE place to go. Sue always has a hug for everyone and you can often see her providing advice to many of her customers. “My mom is such a special person and so generous. We have such a great time shopping for the kids in knowing that those children will wake up with something on Christmas” said Terri Johnson, Sue’s daughter. “She is not only a wonderful mom but an incredible person. So many people come in just to see her – and of course, get a hug”.

Sue still has the original “pennies for the kids” jar. It is amazing what one kind gesture can do for so many. For more information, stop by Sue’s Corner or give them a call at 618-931-9913. You will feel very welcomed and be glad you popped in!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter