Granite City police aim for downtown security with new cameras

Smile, you’re on candid camera!

In June, 10 new security cameras were installed throughout downtown Granite City, replacing old analog cameras originally placed in 2007 and 2008. There are 14 cameras in total.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Maj. Mike Nordstrom, the cameras have assisted in the improvement of downtown and making the area safe.

“The most important thing behind these cameras is we want the citizens of Granite City to feel safe,” he said. “Whether they are going to a show, going for dinner, shopping, whatever they are doing, we want them to feel safe. These cameras do act as a deterrent for anyone who would possibly want to get involved with criminal activity down there, and they have assisted us in investigations when need be. At night, they flash red and blue lights. There is nothing covert about this. We want everybody to know that we have cameras downtown.”

Some of the cameras can be seen near 7-Eleven, Walgreens, the library, the Township Hall and on the rooftop of Gateway Regional Medical Center. For now, the focus is on downtown, but there have been discussions about placing cameras in other locations.

The new cameras are high-resolution and have lenses looking in different directions, and effectively cover 360 degrees. At night, they have a red and blue flashing strobe under the control box that is activated and highly visible.

“The old cameras use to be pan-tilt-zoom,” Granite City IT Director Shane McKeal said. “That means they would only be able to look at one place at a time. These are all 360-degree view cameras, so we can see all the way around the camera: 360 all the time. There is also no more black and white or washed-out views because of street lights or headlights.”

When the cameras were originally installed, it was believed that downtown had more criminal activity.

“There was a lot of new development going on at that time,” Nordstrom said. “We had the new cinema going up, a lot of new businesses. There was a push for revitalizing the downtown area, which is still going on.

“I think crime in general is something that everyone in Madison County, all our communities are starting to see,” Granite City Economic Development Director Cathy Hamilton added. “This is just technology that helps to solve those cases faster and to give the ability to provide safety. I think this is something that all the municipalities are looking at; we’re just taking advantage of it.”

As for the community response, McKeal said people seem to be comfortable with them.

“While we were putting up the cameras, one of the vendors had a few people on the street come up to him and say oddball things like, ‘You can’t even pick your nose anymore,” he said. “Well, you can, if you want to, it just may be recorded. The cameras are pretty ubiquitous, and I think people are pretty much OK with them. They know wherever they go, they are probably on camera.”

Granite City resident Sam Cassidy is happy about the cameras.

“When I first heard security cameras were going to be placed in downtown Granite, I was overjoyed,” she said. “I see a lot of sketchy-looking people in the area, and I was worried about the renovation plans, but I believe these cameras are truly beneficial in making sure our community and local businesses are safe.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter