Granite City police search for autistic teen

Gabriel T. Johnson

The Granite City Police Department is investigating a missing person report involving a 15-year-old Granite City resident.

On Thursday, the juvenile’s mother arrived at the Granite City Police Department to report her son missing. The mother indicated that at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, her son Gabriel T. Johnson, age 15, approximately 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches in height, 100-115 pounds, currently with a faded Mohawk haircut, left their residence in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue and has failed to return.

There is no clothing description that can be provided at this time. Gabriel is described as a tall and very thin teenager who is autistic.

Anyone who has been in contact with or may have knowledge as to the whereabouts of Gabriel Johnson is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter