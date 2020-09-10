Granite City port awarded $2.5 million grant

Bost

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $2.5 million grant to America’s Central Port District in Granite City. This funding will be used to make storage-based infrastructure improvements to increase the port’s capacity to handle freight and boost export opportunities.

“Every year, millions of tons of cargo are shipped along the Mississippi River, including through ports like America’s Central Port in Southern Illinois,” Bost said. “This critical investment builds upon previous grants to improve and strengthen their infrastructure to increase marine commerce even more. The result will be expanded operations and more jobs for the Metro East region and reflects strong support for investment in the community through Opportunity Zones.”

The grant will be located in an Opportunity Zone and will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds. It is expected to create or retain 165 jobs and generate $3.5 million in private investment.