Granite City port receives $1.26 million in federal funds

U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-Illinois), Rodney Davis (R-Illinois), and John Shimkus (R-Illinois) on Tuesday announced America’s Central Port in Granite City has been awarded $1,268,800 from the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.

This grant, awarded through the Marine Highway Program, will be used as part of the port district’s Container Handling and Securing Equipment Project. Specifically, the funds will be used to support the purchase of a 275-ton crane, 18 cameras and their installation, and a container tilter.

“Every year, millions of tons of cargo and billions of dollars in goods are shipped through Southern Illinois ports,” Bost said. “Commercial barge traffic along the Mississippi River is crucial to the movement of American-produced exports for our economy. This grant will bring much-needed investment to ensure goods are moved efficiently and our regional economy is revitalized.”

“This grant award to America’s Central Port will improve the flow of goods down the Mississippi River, bolstering our regional economy,” Davis said. “I’m glad to see the administration making overdue investments in our waterway infrastructure.”

“America’s inland waterway systems are vital supply chains for energy resources and agricultural commodities,” Shimkus said. “This federal investment will help keep those goods moving efficiently to and from the St. Louis region.”

Click here for more information about the Maritime Administration’s Marine Highway Program.

