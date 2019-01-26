Granite City resident to perform with Colts Drum & Bugle Corps

Drew Huniak of Granite City has been selected to perform as a member of the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps of Dubuque, Iowa. Approximately 500 young people will audition for 1 of the 154 positions in the group.

Huniak, son of Nick Huniak and Melissa Collins of Granite City, is a student at Illinois State University in Normal. He was a member of the 2017 Illinois State Champion Granite City High School Marching Warriors.

The Colts are called “Iowa’s ambassadors of music” by the governor of Iowa and are an elite nationally ranked world class competitive drum and bugle corps. They performed in the 2009 presidential inaugural parade in Washington, D.C.

Huniak will be a member of the Colts’ trumpet section. Members are selected through a competitive audition process. Young people from as many as 30 states and overseas will have auditioned this year.

This is Huniak’s first year with the Colts. Previous accomplishments in music and the performing arts include the Big Red Marching Machine at Illinois State University and being on the trumpet line for the Illinois state champion Granite City High School Marching Warriors.

Huniak plans to major in computer science.

The Colts membership experience is an intensive, challenging, and high-achievement environment where life and leadership skills are taught. Members are age 16-21; the average age is 19.

The Colts travel and perform throughout the summer, beginning Memorial Day weekend and concluding the second weekend of August. The group will be in session nearly 80 days and perform about 30 times for an audience estimated at 200,000 people while traveling throughout the nation.

The Drum Corps International World Championship Finals will be Aug. 8-10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts will compete in major shows in St. Louis, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Allentown, Pa., among other locations on the road to Indianapolis.

The group lives “on the road” the entire summer, sleeping and showering in school gymnasiums and eating meals prepared in a semi-turned-kitchen truck staffed by volunteers.

The Colts travel with approximately 200 people, including 154 members. A teaching staff, a parent volunteer team of cooks and seamstresses, and support people such as drivers accompany the members.

The group tours with four motor coaches, two semi-trailer trucks, two vans, one prop truck, and a souvenir sales trailer. One semi contains a full-service kitchen, complete with convection ovens and a walk in freezer-refrigerator. More than 60,000 meals are prepared and served each summer, including 4 meals a day for the entire summer.

The Colts have ranked in the top 25 of all drum corps for the past 34 years, including top-12 international finalist status 8 of the past 24 years. There are more than 40 competitive Drum Corps International corps in the country.

The Colts, founded in 1963, is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization. The operating budget for the group is more than $1 million per year, generated through performance fees, fundraising, an active parents group, membership fees, and special projects.

The organization sponsors the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps, as well as other youth programs: Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps, Colts Summer Band, local steel drum ensembles, and numerous community and school partnerships.

For more information, visit the website, call (563) 582-4872, or email colts@colts.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter