Granite City resident to present program on Eastern European immigrants

Madison County Historical Society

The next Madison County Historical Society’s Speakers Series will feature Marvin Moehle of Granite City and his program, Eastern European Immigrants of Madison County: Traditions from Home. There will also be an exhibit from Moehle’s collections to illustrate the program. The event will be at 2 p.m. June 9 in the Fellowship Hall on the lower level of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Moehle is the grandson of Macedonian immigrants who played a major role in his life. They taught him the native language, traditions, folklore, and the village culture of his ancestors. As a child, he took an interest in ethnography, preserving the traditions, stories, and culture of the people in his Lincoln Place neighborhood in Granite City. While still in school, he began recording the stories of early immigrants in his neighborhood and collecting traditional folk clothing and other items immigrants brought with them to the New World.

Moehle owns one of the largest private collections of folk clothing in the United States and Canada. He has often exhibited his collections and has given programs related to the collections for organizations, universities, and museums. The costumes he will bring to the presentation include typical work clothes, festival costumes, and mourning clothes that represent traditional Christian and Muslim costumes of Macedonia, Croatia, and Roma cultures. Most are village costumes from the late 1800s and early 1900s. He invites visitors to come early to watch and ask questions as he sets up a display representing a portion of his collection.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations. For more information, call (618) 656-1294.

Authors to speak at Alton library

The Madison County Historical Society, in partnership with the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library of Alton, will host Gerald A. McWorter and his wife, Kate Williams-McWorter, authors of a new book on the town of New Philadelphia, Ill. The McWorters will speak at the Hayner Library at 401 State St. in Alton on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and for MCHS on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

New Philadelphia, in Pike County, about 20 miles east of Hannibal, Mo., was the first known town in the United States to be founded and platted by an African-American. The abolitionist town was platted in 1836 by Frank McWorter, a former slave from Kentucky who bought his way out of slavery. Then, over a period of many years, he purchased 16 members of his family, beginning with his pregnant wife, and brought them North to freedom. Located only 20 miles from a slave-holding state, New Philadelphia was a regular stop on the Underground Railroad. The story of Frank McWorter is both fascinating and inspiring. Although little remains of the town today, the site is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Gerald McWorter is the great-great grandson of Frank McWorter, also known as Free Frank. Gerald is a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois. Kate Williams-McWorter is an associate professor at the University of Illinois. The authors will sign copies of their book following the presentation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter