Granite City School District starts clean energy solar program

× Expand photos by Theo Tate Poles for the solar ground mounts have been installed at (from left) Maryville and Wilson Elementary schools in Granite City. The Granite City School District has started a clean energy solar program.

The Granite City School District is heading into the new year with a new project.

The district started a clean energy solar program. Ground mounts for solar panels have already been installed at two elementary schools and more will be added throughout 2020.

The district was selected from a state lottery in April to begin a solar program. Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the project will potentially save the district a lot of money in the future.

“Based upon early projections, the average savings will be about $73,000 a year,” he said. “In the long term, that could be fantastic saved additional money for the school district to spend on academics, textbooks, buildings and grounds — everything we need as a large unit district to be the best we can be. That’s the bottom line for all of this.”

Greenwald said he was influenced by former Illinois state Sen. James Clayborne to start a solar program.

“Senator James Clayborne called me a couple of years ago to come to a meeting on June 8,” he said. “He said, ‘Jim, we’ve always had a good working relationship. This is a cutting-edge new horizon of savings that will be second to none. I want you to just to come and listen to a presentation and keep an open mind.’ Then, we started on a two-year quest to gather information.”

Greenwald and School Board Treasurer Dr. Bill McMasters traveled to Farmington, Ill., last winter to start researching solar energy.

“We did research here at the Granite City Housing Authority based upon the exact same type of solar setup,” Greenwald said. “It’s kind of ironic. On a cold winter day last year, Bill and I went to Farmington and came back later that afternoon. I said, ‘You know, I drive by the Granite City Housing Authority a million times a week, but I had never really taken a look at it.’ We went there and I took the pictures and if I didn’t know better, the exact same photos I took at Granite City were parallel to the ones we saw in Farmington.”

Farmington, west of Peoria, completed its $1.8 million solar project in 2015 and became the first school in the state to start a solar energy program.

“It was almost like a Chicago ultra-suburban high school, right out in the middle of the plains,” Greenwald said. “I was so impressed. We wanted to go up there not just to talk to the top, but everybody. We spoke to secretaries, we spoke to custodians and we spoke to cooks.”

GCSD started its project by putting ground mounts at Maryville and Wilson Elementary schools in November. Ground mounts also will be added at Prather Elementary and River of Life Community Christian School (formerly Lake Elementary) and roof mounts will be installed at Mitchell Elementary and Granite City High School’s gymnasium.

“They were scientifically researched by the Clean Energy Design people and we’re just thrilled with it,” Greenwald said. “I really feel great about the potential long-term financial opportunity that’s going to give us.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter