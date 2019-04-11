Granite City selected as POW-MIA city

× Expand Granite City was honored for being selected as POW-MIA city during a City Council meeting in March. Pictured are (from left) Kevin Cathart, AMVETS commander Steve Kovak, Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer and AMVETS organizer and Marine Corps Sgt. Bill Kiefer.

After Granite City was chosen as a POW-MIA city in February, it needed a representative to accept the award during the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the San Diego Padres on April 6 at Busch Stadium.

The city selected Craig Knight, who will retire as captain of the Granite City Police Department later this year.

“That’s pretty cool,” Knight said. “I’m tickled. I’m at the end of my police career and I look at this as a great honor to be part of it.”

Granite City became the first Illinois city and the 13th in the nation to be POW-MIA certified. Three cities in Missouri — Farmington, Piedmont and Bismarck — were selected within the last year.

“It’s well-deserving of raising the bar in Illinois and other towns will look at us and follow suit,” Knight said.

POW-MIA stands for prisoners of war and missing in action. In the early 1970s, a black POW-MIA flag was created by the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia and was officially recognized by Congress after the United States was concerned about the number of missing soldiers from the Vietnam War. As of February, there are about 1,500 Americans who are missing and unaccounted for from that conflict.

Knight said Granite City was selected because of its reputation of honoring veterans on holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

“I always thought that cities did that,” Knight said. “I didn’t understand that until we learned the significance on how deep it goes and how many veterans that we do have in this town and around the area and what it actually means to them, although it’s not talked about frequently enough.”

The city’s Veterans Memorial Park has a statue of names of residents who served the U.S. military in all wars and conflicts since World War I.

“Down at our Memorial Park, we’re honoring all veterans from most of the major conflicts,” Knight said. “Now we have an official designation that’s encompassing all of those conflicts.”

The captain said the city found out about its award from AMVETS Post 204. The organization presented the honor to Mayor Ed Hagnauer during a City Council meeting in March. Hagnauer was given a black POW-MIA sign.

“The mayor immediately ordered additional signs to cover all major thoroughfares entering and exiting our city,” Knight said. “I think there will be a total of three or four on our major highways and entrances to our town. The sign is huge.”

Knight was picked as representative for his military experience. He was a member of the Air Force from 1980-84 after graduating from Granite City High School. During that time, he served in the Korean Demilitarized Zone for a year.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter