Granite City statue dedication to honor Ruben Mendoza

× Expand Ruben Mendoza was renowned for his expertise in the execution of the Mendoza kick, which eventually became known as the bicycle kick.

An idea to honor Ruben Mendoza, man who gave a lot to Granite City, was the brainchild of Domingo Valencia and Bobby Galvan. A committee was formed and headed up by Domingo and the members he assembled. They first met in March 2017. Two years and three months later, that quest to honor Mendoza will become a reality.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, on Niedringhaus Avenue, adjacent to the Granite City Cinema, a statue with the likeness of Mendoza executing his famous bicycle kick will be dedicated. Also, the area along Niedringhaus Avenue between Madison Avenue and Illinois 3 will be dedicated as Ruben Mendoza Way.

The ceremony will begin with an invocation from Rev. Mark Maynard of Calvary Life Church. Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer will read a proclamation concerning the statue and dedication of Ruben Mendoza Way. Featured speakers include legendary GCHS soccer coach and Hall of Famer Gene Baker, Granite City resident Keith Gehling, a former professional soccer player and also a Hall of Famer; Tina Hubert of the Granite City Area Charitable Foundation, and Mendoza’s family members.

After the dedication ceremony, there will be a day and evening-long celebration and street party in front of Ernie & Annie’s, 934 Niedringhaus Ave. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day and night.

Entertainment will be provided by three acts: The Vault from 1-3 p.m., Scott & Mechelle from 4-6 p.m., and Tom Kelly from 7-10 p.m. The public is invited to attend the celebration.

Domingo is excited to see this dream become a reality.

“I hope the celebration will be a reunion of the multitudes of players who learned the beautiful game from Ruben and all those players and coaches who followed,” he said. “Those of us who were fortunate enough to have been coached by Ruben and those whom he mentored, will always be in our fondest memories of that special time. There are friendships with teammates made 55 years ago that are as strong as ever and a special bond still exists among them.”

Those who enjoy playing or watching a soccer match in the Metro East can thank Ruben Mendoza. Around 1960, he recruited boys in the Granite City Lincoln Place neighborhood to form soccer teams to compete in St. Louis. He organized, coached, provided equipment, and transported players while instilling positive life values and behaviors in the thousands of individuals he touched into the 1980s.

Mendoza contributed as a three-time member of the U.S. Olympic Soccer Team and participated as a starter on the 1952 and 1956 teams. He also served as a member of the U.S. National Soccer Team from 1954-1959 and competed in two World Cups. He was valued as an all-around highly skilled forward and renowned for his one-of-a-kind expertise in the execution of the Mendoza kick, which eventually became known as the bicycle kick. A knee injury forced him to retire from international competition in 1960.

Mendoza partnered with the Granite City YMCA to create local youth leagues in the 1960s and helped spread the game to other Metro East cities. Most early area soccer coaches coached with or learned the game from Mendoza.

He approached Granite City School District to start soccer at the high school level in 1967. He also went to Collinsville, Edwardsville and other local school districts, encouraging them to begin high school soccer teams.

For more than 50 years, the Granite City Warriors have been a soccer state powerhouse, capturing 11 state championship titles, more than any other Illinois high school. Gene Baker was the coach for 9 of those state championships. The Warriors have won more than 750 matches, made 16 trips to the state tournament, and captured 16 sectional and 15 regional titles.

Ruben Mendoza is known as the Father of Granite City Soccer, but he is truly the Father of Metro-East Soccer.

