Granite City student among SIUE’s Meridian Scholars

× Expand Standing alongside SIUE’s 2019 Meridian Scholars are (far left) Dr. Eric Ruckh and (far right) Chancellor Randy Pembrook. The 2019 recipients include (front row, from left) Ana Vasquez, Karli Rose, Christine Alex, Lydia Wegel, Dana Smith, Mary Deck, Ava Ploeckelman, Anne Fulgenzi, Tessa Shwarzentraub, (back row, from left) Allie Niebrugge, Cara Levingston, Jesse Harris, Fatimot Afolashade, Kendra Mackey, Shyloh Peckham, Dominic Grasso and Trinity Sharp. Recipients not pictured are Nicole Boyd, William Diehl and Angelia Prather.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomes the newest recipients of the university’s Meridian Scholarship to campus, including mass communications student Nicole Boyd of Granite City.

This year’s incoming class of 20 scholars is among the university’s most diverse, including students from Illinois and Missouri, as well as Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky and Nigeria.

The Meridian Scholarship is the most prestigious scholarship given to incoming first-year students. Each year, more than 600 students submit an application essay and resumé, meet high academic qualifications (a score of 1,260 on the SAT or a 27 on the ACT) and complete an on-campus interview. The four-year award includes full tuition, fees, and room and board.

In addition to one’s academic merit, recipients are selected based on a holistic review of a student’s application and interview. Successful students often demonstrate creativity in the arts, perseverance in athletics, self-awareness in self-improvement, and dedication to others through service to their school, faith and local communities. Ultimately, students are selected not only on what they have accomplished, but also their potential to shape a changing world.

SIUE Meridian Scholars are enrolled in the University Honors Program, where they enjoy a distinctive small-college experience with all the benefits of a large comprehensive university. Throughout their schooling, students are encouraged to ask important and difficult questions, then pursue their answers; consider the connections between seemingly different ideas and practices; investigate the current issues facing their field of study; and find opportunities for civic engagement.

For more information on the Meridian Scholars program and to apply for fall 2020, visit siue.edu/meridian.

