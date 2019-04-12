Granite City student takes second place in writing contest

× Expand (Front row, from left) Sierra Smallie, Randi Goodwin, Melissa Murphy, Kia Smidt, Erin Kelley, Kristin Kurtz, Ayah Hamdan, (back row) Connor Ruesink, Spencer Runzo, Sean Kulig, and Ryan Stewart

The Friends of Lovejoy Library honored 12 students at its 25th annual High School Writers’ Contest awards banquet April 10 in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Morris University Center.

During the past 25 years, approximately 300 high school students have received awards in nonfiction, poetry and fiction. The cash awards, established to promote and recognize excellence in writing in Southern Illinois high schools, are provided for first, second and third place.

This year, 15 high schools accounted for 282 entries.

Timothy Staples, director of the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion and interim executive director of the SIUE East St. Louis Center, was the featured speaker.

The contest winners were:

Non-fiction

First place: Andrew Geiger, Belleville Township High School West, “The Olwischen”

Second place: Sierra Smallie, Granite City Senior High School, “The Age You Become a Person”

Third place: Ayah Hamdan, Belleville Township High School West, “Staying Alive”

Honorable mention: Erin Kelley, Belleville Township High School East, “An Unopened Gift”

Poetry

First place: Ryan Stewart, Edwardsville Senior High School, “You and Me”

Second place: Connor Ruesink, Belleville Township High School East, “Along the Kucherla”

Third place: Spencer Runzo, Belleville Township High School West, “Here and There”

Honorable mention: Kristin Kurtz, Belleville Township High School West, “Her”

Fiction

First place: Kia Smidt, Edwardsville Senior High School, “Battleship”

Second place: Sean Kulig, Belleville Township High School West, “Lucky Night”

Third place: Melissa Murphy, Belleville Township High School West, “The Most Beautiful Flower”

Honorable mention: Randi Goodwin, Belleville Township High School West, “Hurricane”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter