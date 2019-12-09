Granite City students recognized for musical talent

× Expand Granite City High School students at the Illinois Music Educators Association All-District Concert Band Festival

Members of the Granite City school bands made their mark in Illinois Music Educators Association District VI competition this year.

Outstanding students are selected to participate at the district level through auditions in October. Students receiving high scores at these auditions were invited to perform at the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Nov. 2 and the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival at Belleville East High School on Nov. 9.

There are 23 Granite City High School students selected to participate in the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival: Caleb Blair (alto saxophone), Connor Brewer (euphonium), Nick Butchee (bari saxophone), Nathaniel Camren (bassoon), Maya Chapman (trumpet), Owen Cole (trumpet), Emma Cox (clarinet), Janiya Fair (clarinet), Joseph Guithues (tuba), Andy Guo (baritone), Sam Henry (tuba), Alexia Jimenez (clarinet), London Kimble (soprano), Lexi Kunz (percussion), John Lucas (trombone), Carle Pittman (bass clarinet), Grace Sedabres (alto saxophone), Trenton Sutter (trumpet), Nicole Verson (baritone), Brenna Whittleman (clarinet), Isaiah Wing (trumpet), Kaitlyn Woosley (French horn) and Alex Zapata (clarinet).

The Coolidge Junior High School students selected to participate in the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival were Isaiah Ashcraft (euphonium), Aaron Brinker (trombone), Arianna Collins (trumpet), Abigail Dickerman (alto saxophone), Anna Guo (clarinet), Makayla Haldaman (clarinet), Holly LaPeire (flute), Teresa Maldonado (flute), Sidney Pittman (euphonium), Victoria Robinson (euphonium), Xavier Russell (trombone) and Karlie Scarborough (euphonium).

Blair (alto saxophone), Lucas (trombone), Sutter (trumpet), Whittleman (alto saxophone), Wing (trumpet), Jonas Etchison (tenor saxophone) and Jose Salazar (vocal) represented GCHS at the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival.

Russell (trombone), Aaron Brinker (trombone), Annah Hale (piano) and Max Smith (trumpet) were Coolidge’s representatives in the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival.

Coolidge Junior High School students at the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival

Granite City High School students at the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival