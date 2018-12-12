Granite City students recognized for musical talent

× Expand Coolidge Junior High band members at the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival.

Members of the Granite City School District bands made their mark in Illinois Music Educators Association District VI competition this year by having the most students ever selected for the district festival.

Outstanding students are selected to participate at the district level through auditions in October. Students receiving high scores at these auditions were invited to perform at the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival at Belleville East High School on Nov. 3 and the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival at Belleville West High School on Nov. 17. This is one of the highest honors a school musician can receive.

A total of 28 GCHS students were selected to participate in the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival. They were Andrew Brinker (trombone), Skylar Burns (tenor sax), Maya Chapman (trumpet), Jacob Colbert (percussion), Owen Cole (trumpet), Gavin Colp (tenor sax), Scott DeLozier (trumpet), Alex Eversman (trombone), Asael Gomez (clarinet), Joey Guithues (tuba), Anthony Guzman (alto sax), Brandon Hager (tuba), Jade Heuer (percussion), Mark Holland (clarinet), Alexia Jimenez (clarinet), Emily Johnson (clarinet), Riley Johnson (French horn), Lexi Kunz (percussion), John Lucas (trombone), Kyle McDonald (French horn), Stephanie Mullen (flute), Jesus Romero (baritone sax), Caitlyn Strickland (clarinet), Trenton Sutter (trumpet), Faith Turner (bassoon), Brennan Whittleman (clarinet), Kaitlyn Woosley (French horn) and Cassie Zarate (bass clarinet).

GCHS had nine students compete in the ILMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival. They were Colp (tenor sax), DeLozier (trumpet), Lucas (trombone), Sutter (trumpet), Caleb Blair (alto sax), Dustin Choat (vibes), Kai Hale (vocal jazz), Jose Salazar (bass trombone) and Isaiah Wing (trumpet).

Coolidge Junior High had 12 students who participated in the ILMEA All-District Concert Band Festival. They were Sky Augustin (tenor sax), Aaron Brinker (trombone), Abby Davison (clarinet), Jaysa Etchison (trumpet), Laryn Evans (trumpet), Lauryn Fenoglio (euphonium), Gretchen Kujawa (trumpet), Teresa Maldonado (flute), Sidney Pittman (euphonium), Shelby Ramey (trombone), Lauren Wilson (flute) and Anthony Losch (percussion).

Augustin (tenor sax), Etchison (trumpet), Evans (trumpet), Kujawa (trumpet), Losch (drum set), Isaac Bauer (tenor sax), Michael Davis (trombone), Annah Hale (piano), Dominic Mayhall (baritone sax), Caylie McElroy (alto sax) and Zach Parks (tenor sax) competed in the All-District Jazz Band Festival for Coolidge.

