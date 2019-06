Granite City woman drowns on float trip

Baker

A Granite City woman drowned after hitting a sunken stump while on a float trip in an Ozark stream.

Sherrie A. Baker, 48, was floating on a tube at 12:50 p.m. Friday in Shawnee Creek, five miles south of Eminence in Shannon County, Mo., when she hit a sunken stump, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in an incident report. She was swept underwater, resurfaced and went back underwater. She was not wearing a safety device.

Shannon County Deputy Coroner Hunter Warren pronounced Baker dead at 1:53 p.m. She was transported to Yarber Funeral Home in Mountain View, Mo.

