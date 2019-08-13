Grant funds provide walk-in cooler and freezer for St. John Bosco Children’s Center

Caritas Family Solutions has received grants to obtain and install a walk-in cooler and freezer at the agency’s St. John Bosco Children’s Center in Belleville.

Ameren Illinois provided a $10,000 grant through the Ameren Cares program and the William H. and Mary E. Baker Charitable Trust provided $2,500 that will accomplish site prep and installation of the unit. In addition, Kolpak, a cold foods solutions company, donated the unit. The addition of the unit enables the agency to reduce food costs for its three residential programs.

The commercial-grade unit will benefit three residential programs of Caritas Family Solutions: St. John Bosco Children’s Center, Fontebella Maternity Home, and five Community Integrated Living Arrangement homes. The benefits include cost savings through purchasing food in bulk, better storage of fresh produce, more efficient use of employee time, and an overall increase in the nutritional value of meals.

“We are so excited to partner with various stakeholders in the community to improve the lives of so many individuals, including those with developmental and intellectual disabilities, homeless pregnant women, and youth in care who have experienced severe trauma,” Caritas Family Solutions C.E.O. Gary Huelsman said.

Since 2015, Ameren Illinois employees, organized by Chuck Mueller, senior director of portfolio and facilities manager, have volunteered their time to assist Caritas Family Solutions with projects at St. John Bosco Children’s Center, Fontebella Maternity Home and multiple CILA homes.

“Helping (Caritas Family Solutions) is a great way to give back to the community and help an agency that impacts the lives of so many in the locations we serve,” Mueller said.

The Facilities Department at Caritas Family Solutions took the initiative to locate a walk-in cooler and freezer that would meet program needs. When Kolpak Director of Service Jay Maiden was contacted to inquire about a unit, and learned of the impact it would have, the company donated the unit.

“We are simply happy that one of our units will have such a wonderful impact on the community,” Maiden said.

