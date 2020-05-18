Grant will help Centerstone clients use telehealth services

Centerstone will use a $9,978 grant to purchase tablets, iPhones, headsets, software and phone service for clients without internet access so they can use the organization’s expanded telehealth programs.

Centerstone was awarded the grant from The Arc of Illinois for time-limited projects to assist in filling gaps in services that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families are experiencing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Centerstone is committed to providing care that changes people’s lives,” said Marty Price, Centerstone’s behavior analytic program manager.

“Our organization has recently completed a massive undertaking to convert every service we possibly can to telehealth so that we can better serve those in need,” he said. “We have an amazing information technology team that has helped get our staff online and able to reach out to our clients.”

The grant will provide clients with the tools they need to access internet-based treatments from providers and staff whom they currently see, but may not have access to because of social isolation.

“For many clients, these technological tools will alleviate stress and anxiety by allowing them to see a friendly face, and be reminded that they are not alone and that they have the support they need from Centerstone,” Price said. “We want to lessen that feeling of isolation that has become so common during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This grant was made possible with funds provided by the Illinois Council on Developmental Disabilities. Applications for the grant were available to community-based organizations that provide support to people with developmental disabilities who have been affected by the statewide coronavirus response. There was a total of up to $150,000 available for up to 10 mini-grants of $10,000.

The technology provided by the grant will benefit approximately 70 to 80 clients in Franklin, Williamson and Jackson counties.

“The technology for telehealth exists, but not every person's home is telehealth-ready. Many homes lack the devices needed,” Price said. “This project will provide the technology for many homes and families in Southern Illinois.

“We are passionate about providing clients with all the necessary skills and support needed to live independently and with as little anxiety as possible,” she said.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Centerstone remains fully operational and continues to serve clients and communities.

“As always, the health and well-being of our clients, staff and community stakeholders are our main priority,” Price said. “We have implemented systemwide strategies that reduce the risk of exposure while preparing to respond effectively.”

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, most appointments at Centerstone are being conducted via telephone or telehealth (video). For more information, call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visit centerstone.org/covid19/.