Grants available for planting trees

hand holdig big tree growing on green background with sunshine

Trees Forever announces a new funding opportunity for Illinois communities working to diversify their community forests or recovering from natural or man-made disasters, particularly emerald ash borer.

Trees Forever is taking applications for Recover, Replant, Restore! tree-planting grants. Grants of $500-$2,000 are available to plant more diverse disease- and storm-resistant shade trees. Projects may include planting trees along streets, trails, community entryways, at schools, public buildings, cemeteries, parks and more.

"Our urban trees face many threats, from invasive pests to storm damage," Trees Forever Program Manager Kevin Bennett said. "By increasing the diversity of tree species in our communities, we can help prevent future pests from wiping out large tree populations. This new grant money will help accelerate the work already being done in many communities across the state."

"Our changing world is testing the resiliency of our urban forests more and more," Illinois' Urban Forestry Administrator Michael Brunk said. "Community tree planting is a proactive defense and will remain a key strategy for communities to fight these pressures. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to partner with Trees Forever to assist communities in these ever important greening efforts which we need now more than ever."

The grants are funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.

Applications can be found online and are due March 27. Email completed application and supporting documents to droman@treesforever.org or mail to: Trees Forever, Attn: Deb, 80 W. 8th Ave., Marion, IA, 52302.

