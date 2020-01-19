Grants to aid Madison County homeless assistance programs

× Expand Homeless stock image

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) announced $114.7 million in grants have been awarded to renew support to more than 300 local homeless assistance programs and nonprofits across Illinois, including several Madison County organizations.

The full list of programs receiving funding in Illinois is available here.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program, will support a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

“No family should be without a safe and reliable place to call home,” Durbin said. “This critical federal funding will help thousands of individuals and families across Illinois get back on their feet. I applaud the work of these organizations and will continue fighting to ensure they receive support at the federal level.”

“Individuals across Illinois rely on investments like these to gain access to affordable and reliable housing,” Duckworth said. “Having a safe place to stay is an important first step for families to move forward with their lives. I will keep advocating for federal funding with Senator Durbin to help ensure these organizations receive the funding they need to assist some of our state’s most vulnerable residents.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter