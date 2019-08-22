Grants to fund Metro East bike trails

× Expand bike trail

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is announcing three grants awarded in Madison County to construct additional paths for Metro East bikers on popular routes.

“I applaud Illinois for using these funds to increase construction jobs in our communities while creating more safe space for our bikers and families to enjoy the outdoors,” Crowe said. “These investments show our state’s commitment to attract local recreation opportunities while boosting the economy.”

A $150,000 grant for Edwardsville will be used to construct an 1,100-foot path between the intersections of Terra Verda Drive to Illinois 159 at Plum Street and north to the intersection of West Magnolia Street. Construction will expand upon the existing shared-use path along the eastern side of Illinois 159.

Madison County Transit was also awarded two grants for a total of $385,000. One grant of $185,000 will be used to connect the 15.5-mile MCT Schoolhouse Trail to Maryville’s Pleasant Ridge Park.

The other grant of $200,000 will be used to renovate a 1.2-mile segment of the Nickel Plate Trail beginning at Illinois 143 and ending at Peradotti Road.

“Bike path projects are excellent investments in safe transportation, creating jobs, boosting local economic development efforts, and improving local and regional recreation opportunities,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Trails are great places for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy spending time outdoors in our beautiful state.”

Funds for these projects come from the Bicycle Path Grant Program administered by Illinois Department of Natural Resources. These grants are intended for the acquisition of land or development of facilities for bicycle paths. The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in 1989, and funding comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees.

Combined with previous years’ funding, IDNR has awarded grants that have helped develop nearly 1,000 miles of government bicycle trails in Illinois since 1990.

