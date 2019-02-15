Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau seeks survey input

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau (formerly known as Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau) has hired national tourism marketing consultant Bill Geist of DMOproz to develop a 2025 Vision Plan and Strategic Plan for the bureau.

As the bureau looks to the future, it needs input from attractions, restaurants, shops, hotels, and other tourism-related businesses in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties. Business owners are asked to go to GreatRiversandRoutes.com/vision to answer a brief survey regarding tourism and their business. The input will be key for developing a comprehensive plan and focused vision for the future.

Keeping the region at the forefront of the tourism market takes creativity and planning. Geist first visited the region in 2015 to build a Tourism Vision Plan to guide the organization through 2020. As the region has evolved, so must the plan in order to build on the strengths of the communities represented by the bureau. Geist will use a combination of survey responses, focus groups, interviews, and strategy sessions with the bureau to put together a plan to further develop the tourism product within the region and best market the destination on a national and international platform.

As the bureau looks forward to the future, community input is essential to providing the best service possible and telling the destination’s memorable stories to potential visitors. The survey will remain open until Feb. 26. For information, email info@visitalton.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter