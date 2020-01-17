Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau honors tourism trendsetters

Great Rivers and Routes

From the new Grafton SkyTour at Aerie’s Resort to Willoughby Farm in Collinsville, to Worden’s redneck Wordi Gras, the bureau highlighted trendsetters in tourism.

“We celebrate the champions and top achievers in tourism for 2019,” Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, said. “This is our chance to show the people, organizations and businesses that we recognize how hard they work throughout the year.”

Recognized for 2019 were:

Best Attraction: TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Dow

Best Group Tour Experience: Willoughby Farm, Collinsville

Tourism Enhancement Award: Eastgate Center, East Alton

Tourism Trendsetter: Grafton SkyTour, Grafton

Sports Marvel: Alton Catfish Classic

Best Community Involvement: Brighton’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

Best Festival: Edwardsville Art Fair

Extraordinary Excellence: Wordi Gras

