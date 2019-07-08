Greater Gateway Association of Realtors offers flood disaster grants

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors along with the Illinois Realtors and Mid America Regional Information Systems last week announced they will provide assistance totaling $25,000 to families affected by the recent flooding.

The money will be allocated to go straight to families and homeowners directly impacted by the flood. Association officials announced the process by which impacted families can apply for assistance.

“There will be a simple online application those families impacted by the flood can complete to determine their eligibility,” stated Mark Massey, Immediate Past President of the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors. “Realtors are every local community’s biggest proponent, and odds are a realtor helped these people find their home and we want to help them protect it!”

Local Realtors were joined by Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen. Both officials have their governments stained by the 2019 flooding issues.

“Our village has been affected, but not to the level that the surrounding area has. Our communities continue to grow stronger as each day goes on,” McCormick said. “I appreciate the Illinois Realtors Relief Fund and the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors for their assistance to our citizens.”

“Jersey County has felt the brunt of this ongoing disaster, portions of our county have been underwater for months and families are struggling to begin the recovery process,” Ringhausen said. “Thank you for your efforts to reach out and help our affected families.”

The money comes from the Illinois Realtor Relief Fund, a 501 C3 organization, which realtors make personal contributions to through dues and fundraisers to assist residents impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophes. All of the money being distributed to these families comes from private donations from Realtor members from across the state.

The application for those impacted can be found at https://www.illinoisrealtors.org/about/foundations/irrf/.

For those with questions regarding the application process can call the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors at 618-692-8300.