Greene County reports COVID-19 case

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 1,465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 68 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 2 males 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Madison County reported on Friday 8 new confirmed cases, 6 females and 2 males, for a total of 107 cases. Two people have died from the disease so far in Madison County, while 35 have recovered.

Fulton and Greene counties are now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 17,887 cases, including 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data is provisional and will change.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter