Group focuses on strengthening marriages and families

A group of friends has started the Faithful Family Project, a nonprofit organization in Alton, to bring more marriage and parenting enrichment to the Riverbend.

Founding members include Melissa Bland, Sarah Cordes, Eva Marie Haine, Ann Pulido, Christy Schaper, and Alice Stirton. Their mission is to host inspiring events that feature speakers and discussions on improving marital communication, building a family culture, and regulating technology use in homes.

The project is an ecumenical Christian organization, bringing together couples and parents who share similar values and want to enrich their relationships and family life. It also provides a community in which to exchange ideas and seek advice. They plan on hosting several events per year, partnering with businesses, churches, and restaurants to offer memorable gatherings. While the organization is Christian, its events are open to non-Christians.

As its official launch, the organization hosted Mothers’ Coffee on Nov. 23 at LuciAnna’s Pastries. The theme was Making Spirits Bright, focusing on the holidays and how to celebrate with intentionality and joy, rather than stress. About 20 women gathered for pastries, coffee and tea, and were guided in a discussion of reading selections meant to spark ideas and inspire reflection. Everyone received an angel ornament, handmade in Haiti and purchased from the ESPWA Collective, a charitable pop-up boutique run by attendee Natalie Runyon. They also raffled off two Christmas and Advent-themed books.

“This was such an inspirational and lovely event,” attendee Sarah Eyers of Brighton said. “It really set the tone for the sacredness of Christmas — engaging my thoughts on how I want to usher in the season with traditions, setting the tone spiritually, and creating those precious moments with my family. I am so honored I am able to be part of such an enriching and inspiring project as Faithful Family. I have so much to learn from these women.”

Ola Snyder of Godfrey described the event as giving her a “strong sense of camaraderie” and that it “felt comforting, as well as empowering.”

“It gave me food for thought for days to come,” she said. “I’m very grateful to the organizers for birthing the idea for something like this and following through on their calling to bring it to fruition. I know many hearts will be touched, families strengthened, and character traits molded as a result of this thoughtful endeavor.”

Their next event will be a Couples’ Date Night in early March, featuring the hosts of the internationally popular Messy Family Podcast. For more information about the organization and to stay tuned for future events, visit faithfulfamilyproject.org and sign up for their newsletter, or contact info@faithfulfamilyproject.org. They also have a Facebook page.

