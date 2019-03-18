Groups seek people to testify about mental health issues

× Expand The Illinois State Capitol

Gift of Voice is partnering with Next Steps to offer 2019 Dignity Day at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday.

The House Mental Health Committee on March 14 scheduled a subject matter hearing so persons with mental health conditions can make their concerns known. Gift of Voice and Next Steps want to help as many people as possible get to the Illinois State Capitol and provide testimony about the following.

Share your mental health experiences.

Include what has been helpful in your recovery.

Give recommendations for overcoming systemic barriers.

After the hearing, they will have an audience with Director Diana Knaebe of the Illinois Division of Mental Health. In an effort to help as many people as possible get to the capital, the groups are providing a limited number of gas cards to help cover transportation costs. Email requests for gas cards to office@giftofvoice.com.