Metro East solar program enters fourth year

“Grow Solar Metro East” is the new name for the popular program bringing lower-cost solar power to the Metro East. This will be the fourth year for the program, formerly known as “Solarize Metro East,” “Solarize Madison County / Glen Carbon,” and as “Solarize Godfrey” in 2016.

Like its predecessors, Grow Solar Metro East centers around a bulk purchase program that makes solar more affordable for home owners, businesses, farmers, and non-profit organizations. As before, Grow Solar Metro East will use a competitive bid process to select a best-qualified vendor who can deliver a quality product at a below-market value price. Last year’s program sought to broaden its offerings by offering lease agreements and community solar projects for customers who do not own their own property or who have shading issues that discourage on-site solar power generation.

The program is sponsored by the non-profit Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), with the support of local volunteers and communities. Each year, additional forward-thinking cities, villages, and other organizations endorse and support the program as they seek to promote clean energy, environmentally sound solutions, and lower costs for their communities through lower energy costs for decades to come. As of late March, Grow Solar Metro East is supported by the Madison County Planning and Development Department, the cities of Alton, Collinsville, Belleville and Edwardsville, as well as by the villages of Bethalto, East Alton, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Hamel, Maryville and Roxana.

As always, this year’s program will feature a series of “Solar Power Hours” which explain how solar power works, and which provide details about the bulk-purchase program. Those Solar Power Hours will be conducted across the Metro East, generally in the evenings. They are your best opportunity to learn more about the program and whether it is right for your situation.

As the program progresses, you can find status updates and schedules for Solar Power Hours at the Grow Solar Metro East website (growsolarmetroeast.com).

Grow Solar Metro East is administered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association at no cost to the counties or municipalities. This type of program has been successful and is growing throughout Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Past Illinois programs include the Metro East programs, Urbana-Champaign, and Bloomington-Normal.

For more information on the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, which sponsors and leads the Grow Solar campaigns, visit: https://www.midwestrenew.org/

Please note that supporting organizations have no legal responsibility or hold any liability for the performance of any contracts associated with the program.