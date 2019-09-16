Growing up with Earthtones

× 1 of 4 Expand Lappin and Edelman at the 2017 Mississippi Earthtones Festival × 2 of 4 Expand Lappin and Edelman at last year’s Mississippi Earthtones Festival × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand photo courtesy of Rachel Lappin Makala Lappin and Eve Edelman of Alton, both 13, have been attending the Mississippi Earthtones Festival since they were born, which is the year of the festival’s inception. Their moms, Debby Edelman and Rachel Lappin, are long-time friends of Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany. Pictured are Lappin and Edelman when they were 8 at the 2014 festival. Prev Next

Residents from Alton and surrounding communities are invited to attend the 13th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, this one-day event happens on the third Saturday in September and promises to attract thousands to Broadway. Roads will be closed to traffic from noon-10 p.m. between Alton and Langdon streets.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said the festival celebrates the Mississippi River through art, music and conversation.

“We want to encourage a connection between Alton residents and the river,” she said. “We want to celebrate everything wonderful the Mississippi brings to our community and our culture, and we want to educate people about conservation issues such as clean water, clean air, recreation on the river and our area’s nature- and animal-based nonprofits.”

Fun and educational activities are planned for families. Agency representatives will teach consumers how to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives, and dozens of artisans will offer nature-inspired, handmade and environmentally friendly wares.

“We always have over 50 booths,” McGibany said. “Just about every nature-based organization in the whole area will be there, setting up exhibits and activities where you can learn about different programs and environmentally friendly businesses and what they are doing to help both local businesses and residents to make their lives more environmentally friendly. In addition, it is not just educational; it’s a great time. We will have live music all day, artists and makers who create projects out of recycled material and great food and beverages all along the street.”

For two Alton teenagers, Earthtones has become more than just an annual event. It’s a tradition.

Eve Edelman and Makala Lappin, both 13, have known each other their entire lives. They have been the best of friends since daycare. They have attended the festival every year since its inception.

“Earthtones is one of my favorite parts of the year,” Edelman said. “We look forward to it and then we have a sleepover afterward. It’s so much fun, and a lot of my friends look forward to it, too. I hype it up to them.”

“It’s fun to have as many people there as possible, and I make sure to spread the word and tell people about it,” Lappin added.

Edelman and Lappin enjoy spending the day downtown with each other, seeing the people and vendors, getting their faces painted and taking part in activities. Each year is a new experience for them.

“We like to go downtown and shop at It’s Raining Zen and the antique stores, and I feel Earthtones kind of exposed us to that,” Edelman said. “I don’t think we would be as connected to the area if we didn’t have Earthtones in our lives.”

Edelman and Lappin’s mothers, Debby and Rachel, are McGibany’s longtime friends. Not only are they happy to see the festival make an impact on their daughters’ lives, they are glad to see it grow into a success.

“It has been fun to watch Earthtones grow into a festival that not only attracts youth from the community we live in, but also from other communities as well,” Debby said. “This is a fun event that shows what Alton has to offer. At its core, it is trying to expose citizens to concepts of sustainability and shopping locally and making downtown a destination instead of a place to be avoided. This festival accomplishes a lot of different goals, and it has something for everyone. Parents and children can all have a good time and find something that’s fun, and that is sometimes hard to achieve.”

“And it has been nice to watch Makala and Eve grow with the festival,” Rachel added. “The festival has been around as long as they’ve been alive, and it’s cool to see the parallel. Makala was even a vendor when she was 10. Earthtones encourages the community to be involved as much as possible.”

There will be ample parking in the Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market parking lot at 501 Landmarks Blvd. Attendees can walk across the pedestrian bridge to the free event.

For more information and to stay up to date on announcements, visit facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.

