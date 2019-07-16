HabitNu and Senior Services Plus join forces to fight diabetes

HabitNu, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recognized diabetes prevention program provider has added Alton-based Senior Services Plus and SSP Wellness Center to its national network of partners to deliver HabitNu’s prevention program to Medicare and Medicare Advantage members in the Riverbend.

About 86 million American adults are living with pre-diabetes, and most don’t even know they have it. Without intervention, more than half will develop Type 2 diabetes within five years. The diabetes prevention program developed by the Centers for Disease Control is the most effective method to prevent individuals with pre-diabetes from becoming full-fledged diabetics.

The program is now a fully covered medical benefit paid for by Medicare, Medicare Advantage and some commercial health plans.

HabitNu has received full recognition status by the CDC to deliver the personalized lifestyle change program that combines a private online social network, health coaching, evidence-based curriculum, and digital tools to help people live happier and healthier lives. The program incorporates lifestyle modification support around healthy eating, increased physical activity, and stress reduction, all while helping participants learn new skills and habits for lifetime sustainability. The upshot is a highly scalable model that has resulted in proven outcomes leading to lower cost of care, weight loss and lower A1C levels.

“We are looking forward to partnering with SSP Wellness Center to help those at risk for developing type-2 diabetes,” said Sindhu Rajan, HabitNu’s CEO. “SSP’s deep roots in the Alton community and their impressive range of social services and wellness programs aimed at improving the health and quality of life of residents aligns well with the goals of the CDC Diabetes Prevention Program, making them ideal partners for HabitNu. By working together, both organizations can make a greater difference and transform lives.”

“The Wellness Center is like a second home to me; I get out of bed in the morning excited to see our members living their best lives and interacting with one another,” said Jacob Shaw, wellness director. “I am proud to be a part of what it has become.”

The program’s goal is for participants to reach the CDC weight loss targets of 5-9 percent and empower them to develop skills and habits for lifetime sustainability. Visit the website to learn more.

